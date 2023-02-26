'Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam Tour' to make Detroit stop

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Following the spectacular success of his sold-out one-night production of Wild 'N Out Live at Madison Square Garden on December 1, 2022, Rip Micheals, the

mastermind behind the Wild 'N Out Live and April Fools Comedy Jam tours, is back with his newest tour brand, and this time he is bringing along even more of his celebrity friends.

The comedian, producer, and TV personality, best known for Urban Eats & Treats and Wild 'N Out, is thrilled to announce the next stop on his upcoming Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam tour: Friday, March 3, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena, presented by 5120 Entertainment.

Grammy-winning R&B artist Monica has just been added to the impressive musical lineup for the Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam, which features Trey Songz, Mario, Jacquees, Lil Duval, and August Alsina. Event producer Micheals also serves as host and will be joined on stage by fellow comedians Emmanuel Hudson, Conceited, Zoie Fenty aka GotDamnZo, Daphnique Springs, and Brandon T. Jackson. The tour also features DJ Envy on the turntables.

Tickets for the Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam on Friday, March 3, at Little Caesars Arena, presented by 5120 Entertainment are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com or fallbackinlovecomedy.com.