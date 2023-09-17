Ferndale celebrates the do-it-yourself spirit for the 15th year

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ferndale has become a prime location for festivals and events, but none more creative and entertaining than DIY Street Fair, celebrating its 15th year on September 22-24.

Open your eyes to creativity and surround yourself with a diverse array of 150 artist vendors featuring original, handcrafted art, delicious Detroit-centric cuisine, live music and ice-cold craft brews and cocktails at this beloved festival.

The DIY Street Fair is located on the east side of Woodward Avenue between East Nine Mile Road and East Troy Street. Local artists and crafters will showcase their best work, selling them at reasonable prices.

There are so many categories of creative works, including paintings, handmade furniture, ceramics, photography, original fashion, jewelry and sculpture. Attendees can expect an exciting arrangement of DIY favorites like the modern and sophisticated jewelry of KEPT by Yvonne Spampinato; the colorful, original illustrations of local landmarks by Jodi Lynn's Emporium of Doodles; and handmade plush monsters and aliens from Cool Critters.

DIY Street Fair's co-founder and Artistic Director, Krista Johnston says, "Fairgoers have come to expect the unique and diverse offerings of artists at DIY. Not only do we have the area's most talented local makers, but in addition many come from the midwest and beyond. Every year, we have over 40% new vendors, along with our tried and true favorites. I'm so excited to showcase these incredibly talented makers."

Tasty eats will be offered up by Detroit BBQ, Shredderz, The Drunken Rooster, Backdraft BBQ, House of Mac, Little Lou's, Real Taco Express and more. Adults looking for a cold one will enjoy a huge variety of craft beer, wine and cocktails.

The DIY Stage has been home to incredible live music every year. This year's lineup will include Ted Leo, Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers, The Beggars and many more. The DIY Street Fair is free to attend and welcomes all ages.

DIY Street Fair hours are Friday, Sept 22 6pm-midnight, Saturday, Sept 23 11am-midnight, Sunday, Sept 24 11am-9pm.

For a complete list of acts performing please visit https://www.ferndalediy.com/music-1.