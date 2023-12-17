Watch Now
About UsAs Seen On

Filthy Rockwell gears up for annual Christmas Adopt-A-Block event

Holiday bulb.png
wxyz
First-ever Holiday Magic Spectacular: A Walk-Thru Holiday Experience now underway in Novi.<br/>
Holiday bulb.png
Filthy Cares 2.jpg
Filthy Cares 1.jpg
Filthy Cares 3.jpg
Posted at 1:44 AM, Dec 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-17 13:24:46-05

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Adopt-A-Block is an annual campaign organized and founded by music producer and entrepreneur Filthy Rockwell and his nonprofit Filthy Cares. The charity is based on art, music, history and culture.

Rockwell and a team of supporters will surprise hundreds of families in one Detroit neighborhood on Christmas Day with gifts, treats and food. What makes the program unique is that Rockwell literally walks door-to-door delivering hundreds of new toys, treats and food, surprising scores of unsuspecting families.

To learn more or to donate, visit filthycares.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning