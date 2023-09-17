BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Franklin Cider Mill is now open for the 2023 season. All sales areas will be open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

It's located at 7450 Franklin Rd in Bloomfield Hills, MI, at the corner of 14 Mile Rd and Franklin Rd, 1 Mile West of Telegraph.

Cider and donuts, as well as other goodies such as breads and pies, are available for purchase at both the mill's main sales area in front of the mill as well as in its lower sales area. This includes Michigan homemade jams, maple syrup, honey, salsas, meats, cheeses and more! Look for the mill's 'best' charcuterie board products to please your autumn and holiday guests. Both regular hot dogs and Cider Dogs (fresh hot dogs marinated in cider) are back this season. Both will be sold in the lower sales area. Purchase your hot/cider dogs solo or ask for the deluxe, which includes a hot/cider dog, a bottle of water, and a bag of chips.

The Franklin Cider Mill continues to be handicap accessible. A ramped door is available to enter the front of the mill sales area and to view the cider making process. The lower sales area is completely accessible from the lower parking lot.

Rapid online ordering is back! Online orders will continue to be available for pick-up in front of the mill on the porch. Look for the signs at the front of the mill. Online orders must be placed by 5:30PM to be picked-up by 6:00 PM, when the Mill closes for the evening. To place an online order, visit www.franklincidermill.com and click on 'Online Orders.'

The Apple Shack will continue to sell a fresh selection of seasonal apples by the ½ peck (6 lbs) and bushel (40 lbs). You can follow the mill on Instagram or Facebook to know what varieties are available each week.

Once a month, in collaboration with the Franklin Village Library, Franklin Cider Mill will be offering a monthly book hour on Saturday mornings: Listen and Learn. Topics are all related to Franklin Cider Mill: Cider & Donuts, Apples, and Ducks. Announcements of dates, times, and topics will be listed in our weekly Mill Messages.

Behind the mill by the river is the Franklin Cider Mill Community Spot. On Saturdays and Sundays, mellow jazz is offered. Guest vocalists and musicians show up often to add to our weekend concert. Come play in the bubbles, dance the afternoon away, or just enjoy the ambiance. In addition, Chris the Magician will dazzle you and your family with amazing magic tricks.

The 20203 season will close on Sunday, November 26.