DETROIT (WXYZ) — The anticipating is growing amongst trick-or-treaters as we inch closer to Halloween.

It's a time for spooky fun and plenty of treats. But for some it can be an overwhelming time of year. From spooky decorations to loud noises, Halloween can be sensory overload. With this in mind, Easterseals is offering tricks to make Halloween a treat for kids with autism. They're posted below.

Practice wearing comfortable costumes

Share reminders that decorations and sounds are pretend

Map out a candy route for houses that aren’t scary

Have wandering kids wear glow-stick bracelets or light-up shoes

To learn more, visit www.eastersealsmorc.org.