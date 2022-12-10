Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill now offering winter and holiday festivities

ARMADA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gather with friends and family at Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill for wintertime and holiday festivities. There’s plenty in store to capture the magic of the season and make lasting memories.

Holiday Wreath Making – Nov. 7 at Blake’s Backyard in Almont

Add your own creative touch to a Fraser Fir wreath using a collection of mixed evergreens, twigs, berries, and pinecones. You can keep your wreath simple and natural or brighten it up with sparkling embellishments and holiday ribbon. Tickets are $55 and include wreath, supplies, and pint of Blake’s Hard Cider or beer. Additional food and drinks will be available for purchase.

U-Cut and Pre-Cut Christmas Trees – Begins Nov. 18, 2022 at Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill and Blake’s Backyard

Pick the perfect tree at Blake’s 100-acre tree farm featuring more than 100,000 trees. Varieties include Fraser Fir, Douglas Fir, Blue Spruce, White Spruce, Balsam Fir, Concolor Fir, and Scotch Pine. Free saws and wagon rides are available as well as tree cleaning and wrapping services. Guests can also select a pre-cut tree, available at both Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill and Blake’s Backyard in Almont.

Blake’s Santa Experience – Begins Nov. 19 at Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill

New this year, Santa Claus himself will be spending weekends at Blake Farms, bringing holiday cheer to guests young and old. The Santa Experience includes a train ride, visit with Santa and bonfire at Santa Stop with donuts and sweet cider. Guests are welcome to take their own photos with Santa. Dates are Nov. 19, 20, 25, 26 and 27; Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 23 from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Tickets are $15.95 per person from 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and $18.95 per person from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Reservations are strongly recommended, as walk-in guests may not be able to be accommodated.

Blake’s Skating Rink – Nov. 18 – Jan. 8, 2023 at Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill

Lace up your skates and take a spin on the 2,000 square-foot outdoor skating rink, surrounded by holiday décor, lights, and music. The specially designed rink uses synthetic ice, allowing for smooth skating regardless of temperatures. Hours are Fri. – 2:00 – 7:00 p.m., Sat.— Sun. 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Cost is $10 per person for a 50-minute skating pass, available for purchase online or onsite, $5 for skate rental or guests can bring their own. Skating parties and private rink rental are available.

Igloo Dining – Nov. 18– March 5, 2023 at Blake’s Tasting Room and Blake’s Backyard

Enjoy a meal with family and friends inside a cozy heated igloo while selecting from an assortment of shareable appetizers, entrees and Tap Room favorites from Blake’s Hard Cider and Blake’s Brewery. Igloos seat up to 10 people with a minimum food and beverage purchase. Reservations are required including a $10 non-refundable deposit and must be made at blakefarms.com.

Locations and Hours of Operation

Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill (17985 Armada Center Rd. in Armada) Sun. – Thurs. 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Fri. and Sat. 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Blake’s Big Apple (71485 North Ave. in Armada) open daily from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., closes for the season 11/27.

Blake’s Backyard Almont (5580 Van Dyke Ave. in Almont) Sun. – Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thurs. – Sat. 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Blake’s Lyon Township (closed for season)

Visit www.blakefarms.com [blakefarms.com] for complete information.