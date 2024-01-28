Watch Now
NewsRegionDetroit

Get ready to reach for the stars at the Michigan Science Center

Above and Beyond.jpg
Mi-Sci
Opening on January 30, Above and Beyond offers a thrilling opportunity to race your friends at the speed of sound.<br/>
Above and Beyond.jpg
Michigan Science Center.png
MiSci 1.jpg
Posted at 4:46 AM, Jan 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-28 09:15:07-05

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan Science Center is proud to present its newest exhibit, Above and Beyond features an out-of-this-world adventure sure to exceed your expectations.

Opening on January 30, Above and Beyond offers a thrilling opportunity to race your friends at the speed of sound, take a breathtaking 360-degree view of Earth from orbit, and embark on a fascinating journey to Mars. From flying cars and supersonic planes to space elevators and mega-rockets, this exhibit takes you faster, farther, and higher for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Produced by Evergreen Exhibitions in partnership with Boeing, NASA and the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, Above and Beyond is truly out of this world. For more information, contact us at 313.577.8400or info@mi-sci.org.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning