Get ready to reach for the stars at the Michigan Science Center

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan Science Center is proud to present its newest exhibit, Above and Beyond features an out-of-this-world adventure sure to exceed your expectations.

Opening on January 30, Above and Beyond offers a thrilling opportunity to race your friends at the speed of sound, take a breathtaking 360-degree view of Earth from orbit, and embark on a fascinating journey to Mars. From flying cars and supersonic planes to space elevators and mega-rockets, this exhibit takes you faster, farther, and higher for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Produced by Evergreen Exhibitions in partnership with Boeing, NASA and the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, Above and Beyond is truly out of this world. For more information, contact us at 313.577.8400or info@mi-sci.org.