Global Ties Detroit is partnering with Legacy International to host TechGirls

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Global Ties Detroit is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that hosts international exchange programs on behalf of the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and other governmental organizations, universities, and think tanks that promote global exchange and citizen diplomacy.

Global Ties Detroit is partnering once again with Legacy International to host US Department of State-sponsored TechGirls.

The organization is welcoming young women (ages 15-17) from Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Costa Rica, Honduras and Suriname. TechGirls is a program that empowers young women from all around the world (including the U.S.!) to pursue careers in science and technology. The program provides opportunities and support that allows these students to advance their skills as well as pursue their dreams. To learn more, visit https://globaltiesdetroit.org/events/list/TechGirls#1466

Global Ties Detroit also organizes international speaker programs, cultural dinners, and #globalhangout networking events to engage Detroit’s diverse, globally minded citizens. To learn more, visit https://globaltiesdetroit.org/.