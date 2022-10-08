Detroit's Beacon Park to screen 'Hocus Pocus' with shadow cast

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Witches like the infamous Sanderson sisters will run amok, amok, amok as the Ibis Theater presents its new Hocus Pocus shadow cast, a free event hosted at Beacon Park.

A shadow cast features actors dressed in costumes, performing alongside a film. The troupe will act, mime and dance along, as the ever-popular Halloween cult classic plays on the big screen and the audience is encouraged to dress up to join the festive fun.

The Hocus Pocus shadow cast performances is free to attend and will take place from 7–10 p.m. on Saturday, October 8. Beacon Park is located at 1903 Grand River Avenue in Detroit.

The event is open to guests of all ages and will feature goody bags and additional treats. To learn more, visit shadowoftheibis.com.