Healthy Livonia 5K set for Sunday, September 25th

LIVONIA, MICH (WXYZ) — After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Healthy Livonia 5K is back and we welcome your coverage to help inform the community.

The event will take place at 9 a.m. on Sunday, September 25. The race begins and ends at the TrinityElite Sports Performance Center on the campus of Schoolcraft College, 18100 St. Joe's Parkway.

The 5K is put on by Healthy Livonia, which is a collaboration between Trinity Health St. Mary Mercy Livonia, the city of Livonia, the city of Livonia's Parks and Recreation department, the Livonia Chamber of Commerce and Livonia Public Schools. Healthy Livonia's mission is to energize a community-wide focus on healthy living in the city of Livonia and, through engaged partnerships, make Livonia the healthiest city in the nation.

You can find more information for the 5K at https://www.stjoeshealth.org/health-and-wellness/healthy-livonia/healthy-livonia-5k