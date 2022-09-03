Watch Now
High-end salon, Good Hair Bar, now open in Livonia

Good Hair Bar is a fun, high-end salon concept for women who are frustrated with their hair and who long to feel confident in their beauty.<br/><br/>
Posted at 5:30 AM, Sep 03, 2022
LIVONIA, MICH (WXYZ) — Good Hair Bar is a fun, high-end hair salon concept for those who are frustrated with their textured hair and who long to feel confident in their beauty.

The salon's certified expert stylists lead you along your hair journey to help you achieve the showstopping hair of your dreams.

Along with its proprietary product line, Naturalicious, the stylists focus on growing, styling and maintaining your healthiest hair ever in its 4,400 square foot salon complete with 16 styling stations, a live, in-house DJ, VIP upgrades, premium nail, massage, facial, waxing, lash and brow services.

To make an appointment, call (734) 744-74663 or visit 7320 W. 7 Mile Road in Livonia or www.goodhairbar.com.

