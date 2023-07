DETROIT (WXYZ) — More than 20 teams of high school students from across the United States are preparing to set off on a 1,400-mile trek from Fort Worth, Texas, to Palmdale, California, driving cars they designed, engineered and built powered by solar energy.

Heroes’ Alliance’s STEAM-based Cooperative Learning Center is thrilled to share an exciting update on their participation in the upcoming 2023 cross-country challenge. As the event draws near, Heroes’ Alliance is taking great strides to prepare its high school team of dedicated students from various schools in the Metropolitan Detroit area for this groundbreaking event.

The Solar Car Challenge is known for pushing the boundaries of renewable energy and automotive engineering, while bringing together teams from across the globe to showcase their cutting-edge solar-powered and electric vehicles. This year's competition, set to take place from July 12th to July 24th, promises to be an unforgettable display of innovation, engineering skills, teamwork, and environmental consciousness.

Throughout the competition, Heroes’ Alliance will engage in a series of rigorous tests and evaluations to demonstrate the capabilities of its solar-powered vehicle. The team's determination, combined with their technical expertise and creative ingenuity, gives them an edge as they aim to secure victory.

"We are excited to represent the Heroes’ Alliance Vehicle Technology Team once again in the 2023 Solar Car Challenge," said Anika Smith, Executive Director at Heroes’ Alliance. "Our team, along with the assistance of Subject Matter Experts (SMEs), has poured countless hours into developing an exceptional solar car that showcases the immense potential of renewable energy. The finished product also demonstrates the transferable skills, collaboration, problemsolving and technical skills of each high school student. We are looking forward to the competition and the opportunity to inspire others to embrace sustainable transportation solutions."

For more information on the Solar Car Challenge, visit solarcarchallenge.org.