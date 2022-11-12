Holidays at Meadow Brook returns for the 2022 holiday season

ROCHESTER, MICH (WXYZ) — Meadow Brook is thrilled to once again host Holidays at Meadow Brook.

It features both the indoor, daytime tour of the mansion with Holiday Walk and the outdoor, nighttime light show across the estate, Winter Wonder Lights.

Both events are perfect for families, friends, date nights and beyond.

The Holidays at Meadow Brook are located on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan.

Each experience is self-guided will take about an hour to an hour and a half. Visitors book their tickets for a particular date and time and tour at their own pace. Full details and tickets are available online at meadowbrookholidays.com.