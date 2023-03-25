Hope Against Trafficking to host Pancakes and Pajamas fundraiser

TROY, MICH (WXYZ) — On April 1, 2023, Hope Against Trafficking will host its Pancakes and Pajamas Fundraiser at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Troy located at 850 Tower Drive, Troy, MI 48098. The breakfast is from 9 am until 11am and will include entertainment from Keith Fields and Lady Sarah of the Magic Soiree.

“The women who enter our program arrive with the clothes on their back and not much else,” said Executive Director, Lexie Schwarze. “They deserve the confidence that new undergarments can provide along with the knowledge that they are loved and deserving of those items.”

In addition to the ticket price that covers breakfast, attendees are asked to bring undergarments for the current and future survivors in Hope Against Trafficking’s residential program.

To buy tickets, visit hopegainsttrafficking.org/pancakes

Can’t make the event? Donate online at HopeAgainstTrafficking.org or purchase from the Amazon and Target wish lists and let the survivors of human trafficking know you care.