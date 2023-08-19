Watch Now
MoneyAuto NewsDream Cruise

Huntington is proud to present the 9th annual Cruise In Shoes 5K Run/Walk

Cruise in Shoes
Woodward Dream Cruise
Cruise in Shoes<br/>
Cruise in Shoes
Posted at 5:57 AM, Aug 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-19 09:53:12-04

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Huntington is proud to present the 9th annual Cruise In Shoes 5K Run/Walk.

The annual run/walk took place the morning of August 19, 2023, the same day as the 28th annual Woodward Dream Cruise presented by Ford. The event began at 7:30 am on Yorba Linda Blvd, continue with a rare opportunity to run on historic Woodward Avenue, wind through several Royal Oak neighborhood streets and finish at Shrine High School.

To learn more, visit Cruise In Shoes Presented by Huntington - Home

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning