Israeli street artist Solomon Souza brings one man exhibition to metro Detroit

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The young street artist, Solomon Souza, who caused a sensation in Israel for the bold murals he painted overnight, throughout the Shuk, the famous street market in Jerusalem, will make his first appearance in Michigan with a large one man exhibition at the Janice Charach Gallery in West Bloomfield. It will include a new mural painted right in the gallery. The name of the exhibition is "Solomon Souza: From Israel to Detroit."



The exhibition opens with a free open to the public reception on Sunday April 16 from 3 to 6 p.m. with Souza in attendance and refreshments served. Located at 6600 W. Maple in West Bloomfield, inside the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit, the 5,000 sq foot, two floor Janice Charach Gallery is noted for its state of the art space with its soaring skylight. The exhibition will continue through May 10.



Solomon Souza, who was born in Britain, is the grandson of Indian artist Francis Newton Souza, called the "Picasso of India" and he is the son of well known British-Israeli painter Karen Souza-Kohn. The multi-cultural background of Souza is reflected in the exhibition which is a joint effort of the Jewish Community Center of Metro Detroit, the Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association (APAPA Michigan) and the Jewish Federation of Metro Detroit.

Souza will exhibit over 20 new original artworks inspired by family and culture. His colorful mixed media works inspire unity and peace, drawing on his diverse roots and broad world view.

In the days prior to the exhibit opening, Souza will paint a mural right on site, on panels that will fill a full half of the gallery. Once the exhibit opens, the public is invited to add to the mural using provided materials. This will enable the mural to grow with live community involvement.



"One of the most exciting aspects of this exhibition is how cultures are collaborating to make it a reality," says Gallery Director Natalie Balazovich. " We are thrilled to be able to participate with a completely unique effort of the Asian Pacific Islander Community and the Jewish Community working together. And, it all comes out of the nature of the artist himself, Solomon Souza, whose multi-cultural heritage is reflected in his inspiring work. Our aim, like the artist's, is to bring people together."

Souza started painting the murals in the Shuk (also known as the Mahane Yehuda Market) in July of 2018. Since then he has painted 250 of the 360 shutters that close up stalls in the market. He paints at night, turning the area into an after hours and Saturday attraction, when the stalls are closed and the shutters and metal doors are visible. Each painting takes about two to four hours to complete and Souza usually completes three murals per night. Subjects include everyone from Golda Meir to Steven Spielberg including Arab personalities like Si Ali Sakkat and Indian personalities like Mahatma Gandhi.



Souza completed a similar, much lauded, mural project in Goa, India and for the British Chelsea Football Club in their stadium.



While Souza's work will fill the first floor of the Janice Charach Gallery, the second floor of the gallery will be filled with 20 works by women artists currently living in the Jezreel Valley of Israel entitled "Women Creating Reality: Jezreel Valley Pioneers." Each artist shares experiences of life in the Valley, also known as the "Valley of Megiddo," an historically rich and fertile land, steeped in culture. The Jezreel Valley is in a cultural partnership with the Jewish Federation of Metro Detroit. Along with each artwork is a story, in writing, sharing the experiences behind the images.



The participating artists are Liora Kuris, Leah Bar Sela, Tamar Hadad, Ellie Shamir, Ruth Schatzman, Hedva Mahler, Rachel Nemesh, Sara Avnin Ganishar, Sima Levin, Nurit Gur Lavie, Isit Levavi Gabbay, Michal Vitalis and Ariella Goldman.

For more information on both exhibitions and the gallery go to charachgallery.org or call 248-432-5579. Email the gallery at gallery@jccdet.org.

Gallery hours are Sunday - Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by appointment. Please reserve appointments a week in advance.