WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's that time of year when many of us are doing spring cleaning.

That's when we clear our homes and lives of things that do not spark joy or have a practical use. Clothes can be a huge part of that. Lisa Rosenberg and Robin Bloom from Closet NV in West Bloomfield share how consignment shops can be a great way to downsize your wardrobe, get a little extra cash and also help the planet.

