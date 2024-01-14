It’s time to grab your copy of the new Historic Michigan Travel Guide

Watch Now
Historic Michigan Travel Guide

Posted at 1:48 AM, Jan 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-14 09:23:23-05

(WXYZ) — Do you want to explore the diverse and interesting historic sites in Michigan but don't know where to start?

The recently released Historic Michigan Travel Guide is the perfect travel companion, showcasing a plethora of historic sites across every region in our great state. It's chock-full of photos and features nearly 500 museums, historic sites, and historical attractions complete with descriptions, site information, photos, and interactive QR codes.

The 8th edition of the Historic Michigan Travel Guide is available to order at only $12.95 per copy. To reserve your copy, visit hsmichigan.us7.list-manage.com or by call (800) 692-1828.

