July is National Minority Mental Health Month

WXYZ — Metro Detroit is home to a notably diverse population and within each minority group come challenges and disparities.

Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities are significantly more likely to develop mental health conditions. One of the major barriers to mental health treatment is access and the need for understanding mental health support. According to behavioral health professionals, the COVID-19 pandemic has made it harder for racial and ethnic minority groups to get access to mental health and substance-use treatment services.

Hegira Health [hegirahealth.org], Wayne County’s largest behavioral health provider, has several clinicians who specialize in addressing and advocating mental health in BIPOC population and can provide insight into seeking help and treatment for minorities differs from the general public.