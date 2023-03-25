Watch Now
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Michigan is the ultimate playground for families with young children

Lego Is Launching A ‘Sesame Street’ Set
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Michigan at Great Lakes Crossing is the ultimate indoor LEGO playground where families with young children can enjoy a world of creativity, color, and building fun!

See Detroit-area landmarks made from millions of LEGO bricks in MINILAND and enjoy 2 LEGO-themed rides: Kingdom Quest and Merlin’s Apprentice. Watch your favorite LEGO characters come to life in the 4D Cinema, get hands-on with the thousands of LEGO bricks in the build and play areas, then take a class from an expert builder in the Creative Workshop.

Please note that adults must be accompanied by a child in order to enter. Recommended for children ages 3-10. To learn more or to buy tickets, visit
https://www.legolanddiscoverycenter.com/michigan/tickets-passes/.

Sea Life Michigan Aquarium is the state's largest aquarium with over 250 species and 2,000 creatures including sharks, rays, and green sea turtles. Exhibits include freshwater lakes, coral reef, shipwreck, an interactive touch pool and a 180 degree underwater ocean tunnel. To learn more or to buy tickets, visit
https://www.visitsealife.com/michigan/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIo_qa0aL3_QIVtPfjBx3jngjQEAAYASAAEgIJMvD_BwE

