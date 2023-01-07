MILFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Lei Ting Blue Pearl to host traditional Chinese New Year dinner and event. The event will take place on January 21, in Milford.
Two seatings will take place from 5-6:45 p.m. and from 7-8:45 p.m.
The celebratory buffet meal will consist of whole fish, duck, noodles, dumplings, egg rolls, chicken, beef, Chinese vegetables and dessert. Soft drinks and alcoholic beverages will cost you extra. The recipe for one of the dishes that will be served is posted below. The event will also include live entertainment. Reservations are being accepted now.
Lei Ting's Blue Pearl is located at 525 N. Main Street, Suite 150 in Milford. To reserve your spot call (248) 684-0321 or visit www.leitingbluepearl.com.
The restaurant will also be offering cooking classes during the month of February for Sushi, Thai and soups. Visit www.leitingbluepearl.com/events.html#/ to register.
Bulgogi Beef Rice Bowl
Ingredients
- 5 Tbs soy sauce
- ¼ cup chopped green onion
- 2 ½ Tbs honey
- 2 Tbs minced garlic
- 1 Tbs sesame oil
- 1 Tbs mirin cooking wine
- ½ tsp ground black pepper
- 1 pound flank steak, thinly sliced
- 2 tsp vegetable cooking oil
- 1 ½ c cooked white (or brown) rice (hot or warm)
- 1/3 c bok chop, chopped
- 1/3 c bell pepper, chopped
- 1/3 c mushroom, chopped
- 1/3 c pea pods, chopped
- Sesame seeds
Directions
- Whisk soy sauce, green onion, honey, garlic, sesame oil, cooking wine and pepper together in a bowl.
- Place flank steak slices in a shallow dish. Pour marinade over top. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or overnight.
- Preheat your pan over high heat, and add oil
- Quickly pan sear flank steak slices for a few minutes.
- Boil a pot of water. Blanch vegetables in boiling water for 1 min. Remove and set aside.
- Put together rice bowl – Put rice in a bowl. Add vegetables. Top with the cooked beef and sprinkle with sesame seeds.