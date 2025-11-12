Here are the metro Detroit holiday light shows, tree lightings & more

(WXYZ) — WXYZ is your home for the holiday season, as we look to cover a variety of holiday events, tree lightings, light shows, markets and more across metro Detroit.
Reminder: You can watch our Light Up The Season special at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 21
Below you'll find a variety of holiday events, light shows, tree lightings and more in the area. If you have an event you'd like us to include, please email us at webteam@wxyz.com.
Detroit
- Campus Martius Tree Lighting - Begins Nov. 21 and will be on every night
- Beacon Park Holiday Lights - Begins Nov. 21 and will be on every night
- 1001 Woodward - Free holiday experience that begins Nov. 13 through Dec. 24, open Thursday through Sunday
- Downtown Detroit Markets & Cadillac Lodge - Open Nov. 12 through Jan. 4 on Wednesday-Sunday, plus Dec. 15, 16, 22 & 23
- Eastern Market Holiday Markets - Nov. 30, Dec. 7, Dec. 14 and Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Nick Gilbert Way - Located between the Hudson's Detroit buildings, it is decked out in lights every day
- Merry Midtown - Saturday, Dec. 6 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Wayne County
- Wayne County Lightfest - Thursdays through Sunday from Nov. 20 through Dec. 24
- Holiday Nights at Greenfield Village - Dec. 4-7, 12-14, 16-23 and 26-28
- Taylor Winterfest celebration - Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. at Heritage Park
- Taylor Winterfest Stroll - Dec. 18-23
- Wyandotte Tree Lighting - Nov. 21 at dusk
- Wyandotte Christmas Parade - Nov. 22 at 10 a.m.
- Trenton Christmas Parade
- Flat Rock Parade & Tree Lighting - Tuesday, Dec. 2 starting at 5 p.m.
- Northville Lighted Parade - Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m.
- Plymouth Walk of Trees - Nov. 28 through Jan. 5 at Kellogg Park
- Grosse Pointe Santa Parade - Friday, Nov. 28
- Tree Lighting at The Warm Memorial in Grosse Pointe Farms - Nov. 23 at 4 p.m.
- Fantasyland at Lincoln Park - Nov. 29 through Dec. 4 at 3240 Ferris Ave.
Oakland County
- The Big, Bright Light Show - Begins Nov. 24 through Jan. 18 starting at 5 p.m.
- Detroit Zoo Wild Lights - Runs Nov. 22 through Jan. 4 at the Detroit Zoo
- Magic of Lights at Pine Knob - Nov. 21 through Jan. 3
- Meadowbrook Hall Holiday Walk - Starts Nov. 28 and runs every day in December except Dec. 1, 8, 15, 24-26 and 31.
- Meadowbrook Winter Wonder Lights - Nov. 28-30, then Dec. 4-7, 11-14, 18-23 and 27-30.
- Village of Rochester Hills Tree Lighting - Nov. 21 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Rochester Festival of Trees - Nov. 21-23 at the Rochester Community House
- Orion Lighted Parade - Dec. 6 in Downtown Lake Orion
- Clarkston Depot Park Holiday Market and Lights - Dec. 13
- Holly Dickens Festival - Nov. 29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Glenlore Trails Aurora Winter Wizards - Open daily starting Nov. 21 in Commerce Township
- Canterbury Village Holiday Stroll - Nov. 28-29, Dec. 5-7, 12-14, 19-23.
- Milford Christmas Parade - Nov. 29 fro 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Rochester Christmas Parade - Dec. 7 at 2 p.m.
Macomb County
- Mt. Clemens Santa Parade and Tree Lighting - Nov. 22 at 10 a.m.
- Lenox Township Tree Lighting and Drone Show - Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at Township Community Center & Park
- Shelby Township Christmas Aglow - Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. at Civic Center Campus
- Macomb Township Tree Lighting & Afterglow - Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Township Hall
- Bay-Rama Christmas Tree Lighting - Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. in Downtown New Baltimore
- A Sterling Christmas - Dec. 6 at 5:30 p.m.
- Richmond Tree Lighting & Parade - Dec. 6
Washtenaw County
- Ypsi Artisan Holiday Market - Nov. 29 at the Ypsilanti Freighthouse
- Midnight Madness in Ann Arbor - Dec. 5 from 5 p.m. to 12 p.m.
- Chelsea Hometown Holiday & Light Parade - Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.
- Manchester Christmas in the Village - Dec. 6 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Milan Christmas Parade - Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.
- Saline Holiday Parade - Dec. 6 at 5:30 p.m.
Livingston County
- Holiday Glow & Christmas Market - Nov. 22 in Downtown Bright
- Fantasy of Lights - Nov. 28 in Downtown Howell
- Santa visits at Spicer Orchards - Nov. 28 through Dec. 23
- Winter Markets at the Howell Opera House - Nov. 16, Dec. 7 & 14
- Christmas in the Ville - Dec. 6 in Downtown Fowlerville
Monroe County
- Monroe Hometown Tree Lighting - Nov. 21 at 5:30 p.m. in Loranger Square
- Monroe Hometown Holiday Lights - Downtown Monroe
- Christmas in Ida and Parade of Lights - Dec. 4-6