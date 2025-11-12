Here are the metro Detroit holiday light shows, tree lightings & more

(WXYZ) — WXYZ is your home for the holiday season, as we look to cover a variety of holiday events, tree lightings, light shows, markets and more across metro Detroit.

Reminder: You can watch our Light Up The Season special at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 21

Below you'll find a variety of holiday events, light shows, tree lightings and more in the area. If you have an event you'd like us to include, please email us at webteam@wxyz.com.

Detroit



Campus Martius Tree Lighting - Begins Nov. 21 and will be on every night

- Begins Nov. 21 and will be on every night Beacon Park Holiday Lights - Begins Nov. 21 and will be on every night

- Begins Nov. 21 and will be on every night 1001 Woodward - Free holiday experience that begins Nov. 13 through Dec. 24, open Thursday through Sunday

- Free holiday experience that begins Nov. 13 through Dec. 24, open Thursday through Sunday Downtown Detroit Markets & Cadillac Lodge - Open Nov. 12 through Jan. 4 on Wednesday-Sunday, plus Dec. 15, 16, 22 & 23

- Open Nov. 12 through Jan. 4 on Wednesday-Sunday, plus Dec. 15, 16, 22 & 23 Eastern Market Holiday Markets - Nov. 30, Dec. 7, Dec. 14 and Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

- Nov. 30, Dec. 7, Dec. 14 and Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nick Gilbert Way - Located between the Hudson's Detroit buildings, it is decked out in lights every day

- Located between the Hudson's Detroit buildings, it is decked out in lights every day Merry Midtown - Saturday, Dec. 6 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wayne County



Wayne County Lightfest - Thursdays through Sunday from Nov. 20 through Dec. 24

Holiday Nights at Greenfield Village - Dec. 4-7, 12-14, 16-23 and 26-28

Taylor Winterfest celebration - Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. at Heritage Park

Taylor Winterfest Stroll - Dec. 18-23

Wyandotte Tree Lighting - Nov. 21 at dusk

Wyandotte Christmas Parade - Nov. 22 at 10 a.m.

Trenton Christmas Parade

Flat Rock Parade & Tree Lighting - Tuesday, Dec. 2 starting at 5 p.m.

Northville Lighted Parade - Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m.

Plymouth Walk of Trees - Nov. 28 through Jan. 5 at Kellogg Park

Grosse Pointe Santa Parade - Friday, Nov. 28

Tree Lighting at The Warm Memorial in Grosse Pointe Farms - Nov. 23 at 4 p.m.

Fantasyland at Lincoln Park - Nov. 29 through Dec. 4 at 3240 Ferris Ave.

Oakland County



The Big, Bright Light Show - Begins Nov. 24 through Jan. 18 starting at 5 p.m.

Detroit Zoo Wild Lights - Runs Nov. 22 through Jan. 4 at the Detroit Zoo

Magic of Lights at Pine Knob - Nov. 21 through Jan. 3

Meadowbrook Hall Holiday Walk - Starts Nov. 28 and runs every day in December except Dec. 1, 8, 15, 24-26 and 31.

Meadowbrook Winter Wonder Lights - Nov. 28-30, then Dec. 4-7, 11-14, 18-23 and 27-30.

Village of Rochester Hills Tree Lighting - Nov. 21 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Rochester Festival of Trees - Nov. 21-23 at the Rochester Community House

Orion Lighted Parade - Dec. 6 in Downtown Lake Orion

Clarkston Depot Park Holiday Market and Lights - Dec. 13

Holly Dickens Festival - Nov. 29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Glenlore Trails Aurora Winter Wizards - Open daily starting Nov. 21 in Commerce Township

Canterbury Village Holiday Stroll - Nov. 28-29, Dec. 5-7, 12-14, 19-23.

Milford Christmas Parade - Nov. 29 fro 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Rochester Christmas Parade - Dec. 7 at 2 p.m.

Macomb County



Mt. Clemens Santa Parade and Tree Lighting - Nov. 22 at 10 a.m.

Lenox Township Tree Lighting and Drone Show - Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at Township Community Center & Park

Shelby Township Christmas Aglow - Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. at Civic Center Campus

Macomb Township Tree Lighting & Afterglow - Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Township Hall

Bay-Rama Christmas Tree Lighting - Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. in Downtown New Baltimore

A Sterling Christmas - Dec. 6 at 5:30 p.m.

Richmond Tree Lighting & Parade - Dec. 6

Washtenaw County



Ypsi Artisan Holiday Market - Nov. 29 at the Ypsilanti Freighthouse

Midnight Madness in Ann Arbor - Dec. 5 from 5 p.m. to 12 p.m.

Chelsea Hometown Holiday & Light Parade - Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.

Manchester Christmas in the Village - Dec. 6 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Milan Christmas Parade - Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.

Saline Holiday Parade - Dec. 6 at 5:30 p.m.

Livingston County



Holiday Glow & Christmas Market - Nov. 22 in Downtown Bright

Fantasy of Lights - Nov. 28 in Downtown Howell

Santa visits at Spicer Orchards - Nov. 28 through Dec. 23

Winter Markets at the Howell Opera House - Nov. 16, Dec. 7 & 14

Christmas in the Ville - Dec. 6 in Downtown Fowlerville

Monroe County

