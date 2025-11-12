Holiday pop-up bars return to metro Detroit for 2025; here's where they are

(WXYZ) — While the calendar has flipped to November, many people are already in the holiday spirit, and that includes bars and restaurants in metro Detroit.

There are plenty of places hosting pop-up holiday bars in November and December. Below you'll find a list of the latest bars.

Related: Here are the holiday light shows, tree lightings, festivals and more in metro Detroit

Cadillac Lodge and Chalet 313

Right in Campus Martius and Cadillac Square, the famous Cadillac Lodge and the new Chalet 313 are two holiday bars in Downtown Detroit.

Both serve alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, with Cadillac Lodge also having some food options. Both will be open Wednesday through Sunday.

Sippin' Santa at The Skip

The Skip inside The Belt in Downtown Detroit is going tropical once again this holiday season for Sippin' Santa. You can make reservations and try tropical drinks in a variety of holiday mugs.

It runs Nov. 18 through Dec. 31 and is open Tuesdays-Thursdays and Sundays from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Fridays & Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Miracle pop-up at The Oakland and Dragonfly

Miracle, another national pop-up, is taking place at The Oakland Art Novelty Co. in Ferndale and Dragonfly in New Center Detroit. It will run from Nov. 23 through Dec. 31 at both locations.

Dragonfly will be open Tuesdays-Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. The Oakland will be open 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. daily

The Iron Gate in Wyandotte

Cocktail bar and restaurant Iron Gate is bringing back its fun and delicious holiday pop-up. They're located right in Downtown Wyandotte on Biddle and have a menu that includes a mix of cocktails, fun shots and delicious food.

Reservations are encouraged but bar seating is first-come, first-served, and the bar is open every day.

Blitzen's on Bagley

The holiday pop-up along Bagley in Southwest Detroit returns once again with a variety of holiday-themed drinks. They're open every day starting Nov. 19.

Weiss on Ice

Weiss Distillery in Clawson brought back Weiss on Ice again in 2025. The winter wonderland menu includes a mix of drinks with their craft spirits. Weiss on ice starts Nov. 18.

Park 600 at the Royal Park Hotel

The bar and restaurant inside The Royal Park Hotel transform for the holidays on certain days of the week. It features an upside-down Christmas tree, lights, garland and more. It's open Thursdays through Saturdays and is first-come-first-serve starting Nov. 13. It will also be open Monday, Nov. 24, Wednesday, Nov. 26, and Dec. 28-31.

Jingle at Ale Mary's and Terry's Terrace

Ale Mary's Beer Hall in Royal Oak has been transforming into Jingle for years now, and it's back again in 2025. The pop-up features festive drinks and delicious food. It begins Nov. 15.

It will also pop-up at Terry's Terrace in Harrison Township starting Nov. 15.

Octopus' Christmas Garden

The Octopus' Beer Garden in Mt. Clemens will transform for the holiday season into the Octopus' Christmas Garden. They'll have a holiday-themed cocktail menu and food in their heated, enclosed holiday patio. A date has not yet been announced.

If you know of any other bars, please email max.white@wxyz.com and we can add them to the list.