The holiday season arrives in Detroit: City gathers to light Christmas tree

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit's Christmas tree was lit was Friday night, welcoming the holiday season to the city.

This year marks the city's 19th annual tree lighting ceremony, which is put on by the Downtown Detroit Partnership and DTE Energy Foundation.

This year's tree is a 65-foot Norway Spruce from Lake City.

Thousands flocked to downtown Detroit to take part in the festivities where there were several performances including American figure skater Mariah Bell, who is a 2022 U.S. national champion, and Darren Criss, a Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning singer and songwriter who was in the TV show "Glee."

Related: Crowds converge in Downtown Detroit for 2022 Light Up the Season

You can watch the tree being lit in the video player above.

