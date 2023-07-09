Lighthouse Artspace Detroit hosting sensory friendly viewings for immersive Disney animation

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Lighthouse ArtSpace Detroit (311 E. Grand River Ave.) has announced a slate of viewings of Immersive Disney Animation for audience members in need of sensory-friendly accommodations.

These accommodations include reduced sound volume, reduced capacity, comfortable gallery lighting at all times with no blackouts, sensitivity warnings for potentially agitating content and quiet areas outside the gallery where visitors can take a break from the show. Tickets for sensory friendly viewings of Immersive Disney Animation are priced the same as regular viewings, and are on sale now at lighthouseimmersive.com/disney/sensory-friendly [lighthouseimmersive.com]

“Inclusion is important to us with all of our offerings, but all the more so with Immersive Disney Animation, which is truly an exhibit where everyone should feel welcome,” says Lighthouse Immersive Producer Corey Ross. “These viewings reduce the sensory output of the show to offer a relaxed environment and judgment-free zone where the wonderful worlds and characters of Disney Animation Studios can be enjoyed by all.”

Dates and times for sensory friendly viewings of Immersive Disney Animation can be found below:

Sunday July 9 – 10:15 a.m.

Saturday Aug. 12 – 10:15 a.m.

Creating iconic animated stories for all ages for nearly a century, Walt Disney Animation Studios has joined forces with North America’s top creator of experiential projection exhibitions (including The Original Immersive Van Gogh) to present the music and artistry within Disney Animation’s canon of films—from hits of today like Encanto, Zootopia and Frozen, to all of the classics including The Lion King, Peter Pan and Pinocchio. Audiences will feel like they’ve entered the incredible worlds of beloved Disney characters and become one with them.

Beyond the unparalleled projection design that Lighthouse Immersive is known for, Immersive Disney Animation is further enhanced by expansive environmental design by Lighthouse Immersive’s Global Creative Director David Korins. Additional interactive features within the projection show include responsive floor projection design that moves with the audience and custom bracelets that light up in sync with the projections and based on the audiences’ movements through the galleries. In a particularly show-stopping moment, the Gazillion Bubbles special effects team fills the 500,000 cubic feet of galleries with bubbles.