DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Menorah in the D is a community Hanukkah celebration.

The food and fun will kick off at 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, in Detroit's Campus Martius Park. This year's featured lamplighter is Ryan Turell, a Motor City Cruise player. He's the first Orthodox Jew ever selected in the G League draft.

The annual Menorah in the D event, which started back in 2011, brings together Jewish leaders and state officials, as well as metro Detroit residents of all faiths.

Hanukkah celebrates the ancient Jews, the Maccabees, who freed themselves from the oppression of Greek King Antiochus IV.