Metro Detroit breast cancer survivor Antoinette Carr shares her story of hope

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Antoinette Carr is a stage 3 breast cancer survivor and patient advocate at Beaumont Health.

Carr and her radiologist Dr. Peter Chen stopped by Broadcast House to share her story about diagnosis, treatment, living with the disease.

The pair also had a special message for those impacted by the disease.

Both Dr. Chen and Carr are published in the International Journal of Radiation Oncology, Biology and Physics for the radiation treatment she received.

Since entering remission, Antoinette has created a virtual space called "Surviving Breast Cancer" on Facebook to allow survivors and those fighting the disease to share their stories, discuss treatment, support one another and provide helpful resources.