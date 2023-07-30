Metro Detroit magician places second in prestigious competition

(WXYZ) — Dreygon is celebrating an incredible achievement.

The magician came in second place in the prestigious 2023 International Brotherhood of Magicians Close-up Magic competition. The event was held in Pittsburgh and included acts from South Africa, China and across the U.S. The metro Detroit local wowed the judges with sleight of hand magic, using cards and his own magic creations.

Dreygon works regularly at The Magic Soiree, a unique dinner magic experience in Troy, and is mentored by the owners Keith Fields & partner Sarah Harfield who spotted the potential of both of the young magician immediately. He's also a member of Detroit International Brotherhood or Magicians (Ring 22), a magic club with a long tradition of excellence and coaching magicians in the area.