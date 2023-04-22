Mi-Sci and Axalta commemorate Earth Day with community free day on April 22

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan Science Center (Mi-Sci) and Axalta Coating Systems are joining to commemorate Earth Day with “Our Planet, Our Future,” a Community Free Day on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Special programming will include a focus on conservation and our planet, and Axalta will feature its 2023 Global Automotive Color of the Year, “Techno Blue.” The vibrant, hue-shifting shade inspired the day’s theme and programming. The event is also presented in partnership with Six Rivers Land Conservancy.

Some of the activities and exhibits include:

● Amazing Astronomy – a stage show on how the laws of physics change between Earth and outer space, exploring Newton’s third Law of Motion, the effects of existing in a vacuum and the usefulness of a gyroscope in space.

● Waves of Light – a hands-on activity using diffraction grating to observe how different types of light and colors are created using different wavelengths.

● Build the Change – participants will use LEGOs to create an object or building capable of growing or integrating plants in a public space.

● The Power of Blue: Ocean Acidification – a demonstration on how pollution and carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere harm the oceans and their ecosystems.

● Nature Inspired Technology – activities throughout the museum will demonstrate technology that has been inspired by nature, including wind turbines, Velcro and paint.

● Solar Scopes – solar telescopes outside the museum will allow visitors to safely observe the surface of the sun.

In addition to the Earth Day activities, guests will have access to the center’s hands-on exhibits, live demonstrations, a Smithsonian Spark!Lab, STEM Playground and more, plus the Level Up exhibit exploring the relationship between science and games. Tickets to the Toyota 4D Engineering Theater will be available for purchase at the box office.

Tickets for Community Free Day are free, however visitors are encouraged to make reservations in advance at Michigan Science Center (mi-sci.org)