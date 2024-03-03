(WXYZ) — Michigan Auto Law gives annual scholarships to students who show exemplary leadership skills — and who are working hard to become our next generation of excellent professionals and lawyers.

To find information about the Distracted Driving Awareness Scholarship for high school students, the Car Accident Injury Survivor Scholarship for college students, and the Diversity Scholarship for law schools students, call (888) 871-6226 or click on the links below.

Kelsey’s Law Distracted Driving Awareness Scholarship - Michigan Auto Law

This scholarship is for Michigan high school juniors and seniors who submit a persuasive message about the dangers of distracted driving for young drivers.

Law Student Diversity Scholarship and Application - Michigan Auto Law

This scholarship is for current law school students who contribute to the diversity of their student body as they pursue their legal careers.

Car Accident Injury Survivor Scholarship - Michigan Auto Law

This scholarship is for college students who were injured in a car accident and who have overcome their injuries to pursue an education.