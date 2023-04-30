Michigan Science Center now offering monthly “First Friday Late Nights"

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan Science Center offers monthly “First Friday Late Nights,” where the museum extends its closing time until 8 p.m. the first Friday of each month.

The extra hours offer visitors an opportunity to experience Mi-Sci’s exhibits and/or theater shows after hours. It’s great for families, date nights or anyone who otherwise can’t make it during traditional museum hours. “First Fridays” is free for Wayne State University students and is another way Mi-Sci works to make the museum more accessible to the community. The next one is Friday, May 5.

To learn more about The Michigan Science Center, visit https://www.mi-sci.org/.