2023 Motor City Legacy Horror Convention & Film Festival

ROMULUS, MICH (WXYZ) — The 2023 Motor City Legacy Horror Convention and Film Festival will be held April 14th-16th, at the Metro Detroit Airport Sheraton Hotel (8000 Merriman Rd.) in Romulus.

The chilling event will give fans a chance to interact with some of their favorite horror stars on the big and small screen. Among those expected to be on hand include Dana Ashbrook (Return of the Living Dead 2, Twin Peaks), Allan Trautman (Return of the Living Dead 1,2), Jennifer Rubin (A Nightmare On Elm St 3, The Crush, The Doors), Matty Cardarople (Stranger Things, Jurassic World, Scouts Guide To The Zombie Apocalypse), Samm Todd (Trick r Treat), Bex Taylor Klaus ( MTVs Scream tv show, Hell Fest, Arrow, Netflix’s Voltron), C. Ernst Harth (Thirteen Ghosts, Scooby Doo 2 Monster’s Unleashed, CW Supernatural), Jordan Ladd (Cabin Fever, Club Dread, Death Proof), Abadon (AEW Wrestler), Jill Whitlow (Weird Science, Night of the Creeps), Nita Josee Hanna (PG Psycho Goreman), Steven Kostanski (PG Psycho Goreman), Matthew Nienaber (PG Psycho Goreman) and Mick Garris (Critters 2 The Mian Course, Hocus Pocus, The Shining, Masters Of Horror, The Stand, Sleepwalkers).

For additional information, including hours and ticket prices, visit motor citylegacy.com.