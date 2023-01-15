DETROIT (WXYZ) — The 65th annual Progressive Detroit Boat Show cruises into Huntington Place January 14-16 & 19-22, 2023.

Michigan's original, biggest, and best boat show is back and better than ever with hundreds of new and used boats up to 50' in length, marinas, docks and hoists, accessories, nautical goods and so much more.

This show is the ultimate one-stop shopping experience helping you to see what's new and get ready for summer fun on the water. Fun for the whole family includes lawn games, tiki bar with live music, kids zone, paint a paddle, and more! For times and ticket prices, visit boatmichigan.org/detroit-boat-show.