MiSci prides itself on being a STEM engagement hub where discovery learning & interactive participation meet

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Located on the corner of Warren Ave. and John R St. in Midtown, the Michigan Science Center is one of several nonprofit organizations in Detroit’s cultural district. With live stage shows, an IMAX® Dome, a 4D theater, a Planetarium, an 8,700 square foot special exhibit hall, and 220+ interactive exhibits, the Science Center has a lot to offer children and adults alike.

Affectionately known as MiSci, we pride ourselves on being a STEM engagement hub where discovery learning and interactive participation meet. Our exhibits, programs and science shows explore various topics in STEM and promote literacy and understanding of the natural world and the built environment.

Visit https://www.mi-sci.org/ for directions, times and exhibit information.