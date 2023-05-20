NDL to Celebrate Local Authors at its 3rd annual Local Author Fair on May 20

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Northville District Library (NDL) is proud to host its third annual Local Author Fair on Saturday, May 20, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the Library.

This event will be bigger than ever, featuring 42 authors from Michigan, half of whom live in the Northville area. The Library received a record number of applicants for this year’s Fair and is consequently featuring more authors than in prior years. “We received so many impressive applications this year, it was difficult to make the admission decisions,” says Maria Williams, the Library’s Assistant Director. “From beautifully illustrated children’s picture books to touching personal memoirs for adult readers, there will definitely be something for everyone at this year’s Local Author Fair!”

NDL hosted its first Local Author Fair in February 2020, with 20 authors participating. During the COVID-19 pandemic when large in-person gatherings could not be held, the Library decided against trying to create a virtual version of the event. The authors would have had a harder time trying to sell their books in a virtual setting, and would also miss out on the opportunity to meet and network with each other. “After the first event in 2020 we heard feedback that the authors really enjoyed the chance to speak with each other during the event setup,” says Williams. “It was a nice networking opportunity for them.” In 2022 the event returned in person, with even more authors. If the trend continues the event may outgrow the Library’s space.

Everyone is welcome to visit the Local Author Fair and there is no admission fee. Each author will have copies of their books available for purchase. For a full list of participating authors please visit the Local Author Fair page on the Library’s website at nvillelib.org/LocalAuthors.