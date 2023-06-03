Small Business Straightaway to debut during Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Helping to showcase locally-owned and operated businesses across the City of Detroit, the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear announced the 29 companies that will comprise the first-ever Small Business Straightaway, which will be featured Downtown in Cadillac Square during race weekend, June 3-4.

The transformational initiative looks to provide an even greater boost to the local economy by giving Detroit-based entrepreneurs, shop owners and neighborhood businesses the opportunity to shine and benefit from what promises to be a big weekend for commerce in the Motor City. The Small Business Straightaway is a key element of the Detroit Grand Prix’s previously-announced Community Partnership program, focused on driving sustainability, arts, culture and entrepreneurship, small business empowerment and youth enrichment across the seven districts in the City of Detroit.

With the support of its key Community Partners, the Grand Prix’s Small Business Straightaway will highlight the legacy of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) businesses in Detroit. The Straightaway is focused on increasing equity by supporting small businesses owned by women, people of color, veterans and entrepreneurs located outside of the Downtown corridor.

With thousands of race attendees visiting Detroit and the new Downtown racing venue on the city streets, the Grand Prix hopes to turbocharge the local economy with increased foot traffic to the Small Business Straightaway, as well as the more than 260 businesses located within walking distance of the new circuit.

Located immediately to the east of Campus Martius Park in Downtown Detroit, the Small Business Straightaway in Cadillac Square will provide local companies the opportunity to market their businesses and sell products and services on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4 from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. EDT. The area is also expected be a popular location just a few blocks from the new racing circuit with the popular Downtown Street Eats food truck rally offering a diverse array of food options fans, adjacent to the Small Business Straightaway.

The Small Business Straightaway will feature an eclectic collection of local merchants, from startups to well-established minority-owned enterprises, including:

Pink Poodle Dress Lounge

ZAB Cultural Collective

I-75 South

ArtLoft Midtown

Chellediorstyles

Corktown Business Association

Detroit Forever 313

Detroit Hives

E. Warren Development Corp.

Folk, Konnected Fitness Strength & Conditioning Gym

Lorraine’s Premium BBQ Sauce

Love Travels Imports

Motor City Popcorn

Ocean Ridge Developments

Our Hour-Mobile Paint Party

Pawstries

Ponyride

Sno Biz Detroit

SKIN BAR VII

Soapstone Soaps

Southwest Detroit Business Association

Support Impact Give Hope

Tacobachis

TbakesTreats

Threads & Legs

Unique Monique Scented Candles

VMX International

Voluptuous Bien'Aime Boutique

