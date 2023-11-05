Watch Now
November is National Running Safety Month

Tips to help keep you on track during National Running Safety Month
Posted at 1:29 AM, Nov 05, 2023
WXYZ — November is National Running Safety Month, and the experts at Gazelle Sports have the scoop on all things safety for runners/walkers in low-light conditions, cooler/wetter weather and more. They include:

  • Be Seen.  Think reflective, glowing, high-visibility gear in low-light (and darker) conditions.  
  • Keep Dry.  Sport the right clothing/layers to shield you from the elements (cooler temps, wind, rain).
  • Stay Connected.  If you can run with a partner or group, that’s ideal.  If/when you do run alone, stay connected…Bring a phone for emergencies, have someone track you on their device, etc.

To learn more about Gazelle Sports or to find a location near you, visit gazellesports.com.

