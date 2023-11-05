WXYZ — November is National Running Safety Month, and the experts at Gazelle Sports have the scoop on all things safety for runners/walkers in low-light conditions, cooler/wetter weather and more. They include:



Be Seen. Think reflective, glowing, high-visibility gear in low-light (and darker) conditions.

Keep Dry. Sport the right clothing/layers to shield you from the elements (cooler temps, wind, rain).

Stay Connected. If you can run with a partner or group, that’s ideal. If/when you do run alone, stay connected…Bring a phone for emergencies, have someone track you on their device, etc.

