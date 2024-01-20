Watch Now
Novi Home Show features hundreds of home-improvement booths & a Family Theater Zone

The Novi Home Show is the one-stop destination in Southeast Michigan to update and upgrade your home.<br/>
Posted at 5:33 AM, Jan 20, 2024
NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — With hundreds of exhibitors, the Novi Home Show is the one-stop destination in Southeast Michigan to update and upgrade your home.

Visitors can discover new home improvement products and services for every type of project imaginable. They can also consult with experienced established area businesses ready to work with them. Guests can also tour the 5 full-sized spectacular modular homes in The Michigan Manufactured Home Showcase.

To learn more about the 2024 Novi Home Show, visit https://www.novihomeshow.com/.

