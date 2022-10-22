DETROIT (WXYZ) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) black women experience domestic violence at a disproportionately higher rate than other women. They account for 14% of the female population in the United States, yet 28% of women killed relating to domestic violence are black women.

Alia Harvey Quinn, Executive Director of the nonprofit organization Force Detroit, stopped by Broadcast House to discuss the complexities, and solutions surrounding this very serious topic.

FORCE (Faithfully Organizing Resources for Community Empowerment) is a culmination of interfaith, grassroots and public sector leaders committed to having hard conversations about complex community issues, pushing boundaries and generating creative justice-oriented solutions. To learn more, visit forcedetroit.org.