October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

DETROIT (WXYZ) — During National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we remember the lives of those lost to the disease and raise awareness about the millions of people fighting and winning their battle against cancer.

Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows about 1 in 8 women in the U.S. will develop breast cancer. On average, every two minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States.

According to the CDC, cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States, exceeded only by heart disease. One of every four deaths in the United States is due to cancer.

In some rare cases, men can also be diagnosed with breast cancer.

The purpose of this month is to remember the lives of those lost to the disease, as well as raise awareness about the millions of people fighting and winning their battle against cancer.

The annual Komen Detroit's Race for the Cure was held Sunday, October 2 on Belle Isle.

The annual event supports breast cancer research, with thousands of participants who are survivors or supporters of those impacted by breast cancer.

Please use the following links to learn more.

www.komen.org/detroitrace

https://secure.info-komen.org/site/TR/RacefortheCure/GRR_MichiganAffiliate?pg=entry&fr_id=9221

https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/breast-cancer-facts

https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/breast/statistics/index.htm