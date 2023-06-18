Opa! Fest is the largest celebration in Metro Detroit of Hellenic culture and faith

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — St. Nicholas Opa! Fest Greek Festival returns on its 30th year of celebrations for a 3-day weekend of authentic Greek foods, dances and traditions.

The festival is the largest celebration in Metro Detroit of Hellenic culture and faith. This year, it will return from Friday through Sunday with an exciting lineup of activities at the St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Troy. Parishioners from the church have worked hard to prepare authentic costumes, food, and musical experiences of Greece for all to enjoy. The annual includes an array of exciting activities for adults and kids. Guests will be able to participate in Greek dancing, cooking demonstrations, live music and cultural exhibits.

During the weekend, chef Christina Xenos from Los Angeles will host a live Greek cooking demonstration. There will also be an Iron Chef Competition on Saturday and a cooking competition on Sunday in which families can participate. One of her recipes is posted below.

Food available at the family event includes delectable pastries, classic Greek cuisine, and coffee from the Pastry Shop and the Kafenio. Festival bakers will be making fresh honey-drenched baklava, fenekia and sesame cookies. You can also expect platters of lamb shank, gyro, kebobs and Greek meatballs.

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church is located at:

760 W. Wattles Road, Troy, MI 48098

Telephone: (248) 362–9575

Email: Office@StNicholasTroy.org

To learn more about the 2023 St. Nicholas Opa! Fest Greek Festival, visit https://www.stnicholastroy.org/parish_resources/opa!_fest/index.php

Watermelon Feta Salad [mysweetgreek.com]

Ingredients

1 small seedless watermelon (around 3 pounds)

1 fennel bulb

6 ounces feta cheese

1/4 cup mint or basil

2 lemons

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

Equipment

Sharp chef's knife

Cutting Board

Large bowl to hold the salad

Prep plates/bowls for ingredients