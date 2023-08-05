PAL to host ‘Girls Changing the Game Breakfast’ August 9 in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Athletic League [detroitpal.org] (PAL) will host ‘Girls Changing the Game Breakfast,’ in which sports anchors from all three major Detroit news stations will come together to share their journey as women in the broadcasting world.

The breakfast, which is set for August 9th, from 7:30 – 9:30 am at Detroit PAL (1680 Michigan Ave., Detroit), will feature Jeanna Trotman from WXYZ. Jamie Edmonds from WDIV and Jen Hammond from Fox 2. The event will be moderated by Author/Athlete Norma Jean Evans and hosted by MI Hall of Fame Journalist Anne Doyle.

PAL believes girls who change the game become women who change the world. At the Girls Changing the Game Breakfast, these well-known sports figures will share stories of how they discovered their passion and watched their dreams come true through hard work, dedication, and mentorship.

General admission tickets to the Girls Changing the Game Breakfast are $75 and can be purchased at Detroitpal.org. To learn more about Detroit PAL’s Girls Changing the Game initiative and their commitment to empowering girls through athletic and leadership programming Detroitpal.org/gcg