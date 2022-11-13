PLANT program includes both on-the-job training, as well as formalized coursework

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Just recently the Public Lighting Authority of Detroit launched a new workforce development program called the PLANT program.

In partnership with Universal Contracting, Harlan Electric, and IBEW Local 17.

The Public Lighting Authority Nurturing Talent, or PLANT program, is designed to encourage contractors to hire Detroit residents and train them for future careers in skilled trades and is a premier for an apprenticeship.

In this program, participants learn all aspects of work for streetlight maintenance across the city- from traffic control to shadowing the underground electrical, high voltage work.

By providing opportunities to do hands-on training, workers learn the basics of streetlight maintenance and understand what the work fully entails.

You can learn more by going to http://www.publiclightingauthority.org/plant/