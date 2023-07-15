Professional & amateur street artists will come together to create during Berkley Street Art Fest

BERKLEY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The streets of downtown Berkley will burst to life in vibrant color Saturday, July 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., when professional and amateur street artists come together to celebrate and create art with chances to win prizes.

The Berkley Street Art Fest will include the return of the Shop for Good Village, a live DJ, a fun hands-on KidZone complete with a bounce house, an interactive mural experience by professional visual artist Daniel Cascardo and the new Woodward Corner Market. Attendees will have the opportunity to search for whimsical pop-up chalk art on Coolidge Highway created by David Zinn and ride MoGo bikes while exploring the murals throughout Berkley.

Registration is open for this year’s chalk art competition, with several prize categories and opportunities to win up to $275. Adults, youths, families and teams are all welcome to register for a spot at BerkleyStreetArtFest.com/chalkart.

“We look forward to shining a spotlight on Berkely businesses through the new Woodward Corner Market,” said Katie Kutscher, an event organizer. “Our local businesses are the foundation of our community, and we want to make sure they get the recognition they deserve.”

Woodward Corner Market will offer a wide selection of delicious foods from local food vendors. Participating restaurants include, Browndog Creamery, Bombshell Treat Bar, Chunk Nibbles, Muffits, HELL FIRE DETROIT and many more. These vendors will provide the perfect spot for attendees to take a break and enjoy a taste of downtown Berkely.

This year’s attendees can browse the Shop for Good Village, which will benefit local at-risk communities and nonprofit organizations. The Shop for Good Village features upcycled and recycled items including some vintage booths, ethically produced handmade global products and vegan or organic handmade products. Vendors in the Shop for Good Village are actively working to improve the community around them, making it a truly uplifting experience for shoppers. While walking the streets, attendees are invited to shop mindful businesses including, but not limited to, Reware Vintage, SkinCare SocialClub, Roots Relics, VITRINE Fair Trade, Bags to Butterflies and Auntie’s Snackies. Also new this year is the Friends of Berkley Public Library Book Sale that will be held during the festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Berkley Public Library.

The Berkley Street Art Fest, taking place along Coolidge Hwy between Catalpa and Beverly, is made possible by the Berkley Area Chamber of Commerce and presented by the MSU Federal Credit Union. Learn more by visiting berkleystreetartfest.com.