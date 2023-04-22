Rain or Shine, Oakland County Earth Day to March On

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Following less than spectacular weather predictions for Earth Day on April 22, the lead organizers for the Oakland County Earth Day Climate March, Rally, and Fair are reassuring participants that, rain or shine, the event will continue.
The fair itself will have plenty of tents to help shelter the 40-plus vendors and participants from the rain. Organizers are also excited to announce that an electric SMART bus will be there for participants to learn more about the future of clean transportation. A virtual press event regarding the event and recent updates was held on April 10.
Events are taking place on Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Royal Oak Centennial Commons Park, 221 East Third Street, Royal Oak, MI 48067. Planned activities include:
Climate March: 10 a.m.
Rally (with live music): 11 a.m.
Earth Fair (with 40-plus exhibits): 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Highlights: Electric school bus, Ford Mustang Mach-E, the first electric SMART bus, Recycling truck
Live music by the Detroit Celtic Revival, the Detroit Party Marching Band and folk singer Judy Insley.
Featured Speakers:
- Andy Levin, Former U.S. Representative
- Mallory McMorrow, Michigan State Senator
- Helena Scott, Michigan State Representative
- Mikal Goodman, Pontiac City Councilman
- Pastor Lester Mangum, St. John United Methodist Church
- Vedika Iyer and Molly Levin, Sunrise Movement Hub Coordinators
- Kimathi Boothe, NAACP Climate Justice Co-Chair
- Michael Fournier, Royal Oak Mayor
- Charlie Cavell, Oakland County Commissioner
- Janice Means, Professor Emerita from the College of Architecture and Design at Lawrence Technological University
For more information, visit: OAKLAND COUNTY MARCH | Turnoaklandgreen [turnoaklandcountygreen.com]