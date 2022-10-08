Rotten Manor: One of Michigan’s best, most talked about haunted attractions

HOLLY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Rotten Manor Haunted Attraction is a highly detailed and immersive haunted attraction that includes, The Manor and The Rotten Asylum/Forest.

These attractions are approximately 35-45 minutes long. The Rotten Hayride takes you on a chilling ride through the haunted woods of Rotten Manor. If that isn't enough Rotten Manor has a midway full of carnival themed games and activities for the entire family to enjoy.

Rotten Manor opened in 2015 to rave reviews and continues to be Southeast Michigan’s best and most talked about haunted attractions. New for the 2022 season is the Rotten Theatre, a haunted attraction old timey vintage style theatre. There will be a variety of immersive horror themed performances including a deep dive into who Mr. & Mrs. Rotten are and how they came to reside at what is known as Rotten Manor.

If you dare to learn more, visit http://rottenmanor.com.