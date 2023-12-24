Watch Now
S2G Medical Spa - where beauty meets science, and self-care becomes an art

S2G Medical Spa is one of metro Detroit's premier destination for rejuvenation and relaxation.
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — S2G Medical Spa is one of metro Detroit's premier destination for rejuvenation and relaxation.

The facility offers a wide range of cutting-edge treatments and services to help you look and feel your best while addressing the skincare needs of both men and women. This includes the HydraFacial Experience. The multi-step procedure cleanses, exfoliates, and hydrates, leaving your skin radiant. HydraFacials are designed to cleanse and extra the skin, infuse antioxidants and peptides to rehydrate the skin giving it a beautiful glow.

S2G Medical Spa is located at 6253 Orchard Lake Rd, West Bloomfield Township, MI 48322. To reserve your spot, call 248-254-3055 or visit medspadetroit.com.

