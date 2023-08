DETROIT (WXYZ) — Motor City Match winner, Our Community Laundromat, LLC a black-owned, woman-owned laundromat in Detroit’s Bethune Community neighborhood is teaming up with Darryl Clements, Real Estate Investor and Business Developer, of InterCapital Funding Inc., to give back to the students at Burns Middle School in Detroit.

A school uniform and sock hand-out is planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 2, at the Community Laundromat, LLC. at 15429 Schaefer Hwy., Detroit, MI 48227.