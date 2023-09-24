Seasonal Affective Disorder is a type of depression characterized by its recurrent seasonal pattern

(WXYZ) — Many people go through short periods of time where they feel sad or not like their usual selves. Sometimes, these mood changes begin and end when the seasons change. People may start to feel “down” when the days get shorter in the fall. This type of depression is known as Seasonal Affective Disorder and it's related to changes in seasons and begins and ends at about the same times every year.



Seasonal Affective Disorder (or SAD) specific symptoms may include:

Oversleeping (hypersomnia)

Overeating, particularly with a craving for carbohydrates

Weight gain

Social withdrawal (feeling like “hibernating”)

Trouble sleeping (insomnia)

Poor appetite, leading to weight loss

Restlessness and agitation

Anxiety

Episodes of violent behavior

Ways to combat Seasonal Affective Disorder (or SAD)

Exercise and get moving

Phone a friend (or counselor)

Let the sunshine in

Stick to a schedule

Go on a vacation or staycation

Get a light box

Use Dawn Simulators

Add Aromatherapy to your treatment plan

Talk to your primary care doctor

For additional information, visit Kelly Houseman Counseling – A Michigan counselor with compassionate, non-judgmental therapy sessions.