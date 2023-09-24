Seasonal Affective Disorder is a type of depression characterized by its recurrent seasonal pattern

(WXYZ) — Many people go through short periods of time where they feel sad or not like their usual selves. Sometimes, these mood changes begin and end when the seasons change. People may start to feel “down” when the days get shorter in the fall. This type of depression is known as Seasonal Affective Disorder and it's related to changes in seasons and begins and ends at about the same times every year.
Seasonal Affective Disorder (or SAD) specific symptoms may include:
Oversleeping (hypersomnia)
Overeating, particularly with a craving for carbohydrates
Weight gain
Social withdrawal (feeling like “hibernating”)
Trouble sleeping (insomnia)
Poor appetite, leading to weight loss
Restlessness and agitation
Anxiety
Episodes of violent behavior
Ways to combat Seasonal Affective Disorder (or SAD)
Exercise and get moving
Phone a friend (or counselor)
Let the sunshine in
Stick to a schedule
Go on a vacation or staycation
Get a light box
Use Dawn Simulators
Add Aromatherapy to your treatment plan
Talk to your primary care doctor
For additional information, visit