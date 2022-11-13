Shop local art and handmade goods at All Things Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Get into the spirit with the All Things Detroit Holiday Experience on November 13, 2022 when more than 200 local makers and businesses gather to sell a wide array of handcrafted and holiday-themed goods, gifts and foods.

This holiday shopping experience will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Detroit Eastern Market, 2934 Russell Street (Sheds 3, 4 and 5). General admission is $5.

However Beat the Crowd tickets (sold online only at events.allthingsticketing.com) include early entry at 9:30 a.m. and allow shopping from 10-11 a.m. - prior to general admission. Beat the Crowd shoppers also receive a complimentary All Things Detroit tote bag.

For those who love to shop local and support small businesses, All Things Detroit is the event that brings it all together. Make a day of it.

Dine at the food truck rally, shop for gifts made by local makers and entrepreneurs and spend a joyful day wandering Detroit’s historic Eastern Market. A brand new collection of artists has been added to the event for the first time this fall. All participating artists were chosen and curated by Colibri the Artist.

This year, be sure to stock up on original holiday greeting cards and wrapping paper created by The Candidly Speaking based in Fraser, Mich.

The woman-owned stationery greeting card and stationary shop that remains committed to celebrating black images and experiences. Owner LaToya Simpson said: “My goal is to create representation in an industry where people who look and sound like me have a voice.”

Shop for cozy wearable art handmade crochet fashions or herbal beauty products crafted by Nan’Chang Creations. “My mission is to create beautiful wearable art pieces that are stylish and unique,” said Owner Nan’Chang Springer, of Taylor. Keep an eye out for a new fall spice herbal bath tea, grown from herbs in her own garden. It’s a relaxing experience anyone can enjoy.

Check out Michigan-inspired home décor by Megan Mitchell of White Pansy Boutique. Personalized and witty in design, these welcome mats, kitchen towels, trivets, coasters and cutting boards make meaningful holiday gift options.

And don’t forget to swing by Detroit Cocoa Bar and buy a chocolatey treat from Owners Deirdre Johnson, Rosalind Jackson and Vonetta Robinson. Their signature Hug-in-a-Mug cocoa calls to mind the best childhood memories. It blends milk and dark chocolate for the perfect warm-up. A vegan option is also available.